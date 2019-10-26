× Separate crashes on southbound I-65 cause traffic snarl

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Crews are working to a crash on I-65 Saturday afternoon

One of the crashes happened on southbound Interstate 65 by the Meridian Street exit. The crash involved a semi and another vehicle. The other crash happened nearby at the West Street exit. At least one of the crashes left fuel spilled on the interstate.

Crews say the Meridian Street happened just after noon Saturday and involved a Jackknifed semi and another vehicle. That caused traffic to slow down to a crawl.

The other crash happened at the West Street off-ramp. INDOT crews say it was a minor incident that has since been cleared up.

INDOT says the Meridian Steet exit will be closed while crews clean up the scene.