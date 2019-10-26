Off-duty Ohio sheriff’s deputy shot during road rage incident

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An off-duty Franklin County sheriff’s deputy was shot in the face in a road rage incident Friday.

According to Columbus Ohio police, Jim Church, 47, was driving home after getting his dog groomed at just after 11 p.m.

Police say the suspect allegedly got upset about Church’s driving and fired five shots into his vehicle. Church was shot once in the right side of his face.

Media outlets are reporting that Church is in stable condition

Columbus Ohio police asks anyone with information to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault at 614-645-4141 or central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

