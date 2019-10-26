No injuries reported after building on near north side collapses

Posted 3:01 pm, October 26, 2019, by

Photo//IFD

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Fire crews searched a vacant structure on the near north side Saturday afternoon after it collapsed unexpectedly.

A caller reported seeing the roof collapse on the building at 28th and Capitol Avenue before the walls came down.

Crews searched the property, but no injuries were reported. Southbound traffic between 29th and 28th was shut down while the scene was cleared.

