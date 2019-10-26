× No injuries reported after building on near north side collapses

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Fire crews searched a vacant structure on the near north side Saturday afternoon after it collapsed unexpectedly.

A caller reported seeing the roof collapse on the building at 28th and Capitol Avenue before the walls came down.

Crews searched the property, but no injuries were reported. Southbound traffic between 29th and 28th was shut down while the scene was cleared.

12:09 PM – Catastophic collapse of vacant structure at 28th & Capitol Ave. shuts down southbound traffic between 29th 28th. No injures #IFD CRT on scene. Caller reported seeing roof collapse then walls. House to north evacuated as precaution. Primary & Secondary search all clear pic.twitter.com/Jg4x6RfF8d — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) October 26, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js