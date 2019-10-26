Man dies after apartment fire in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — Officials are investigating after an apartment fire Saturday afternoon.

The Anderson Fire Department said crews responded to the 1800 block of Fairview Street around noon. When crews arrived, they found the apartment fully involved in flames.

A man was reported dead in connection with the fire. His identity is unknown as of the time of this report.

The department was investigating Saturday afternoon to determine the cause of the fire.

