Kokomo neighbors tackling crime by welcoming Ten Point model to their city

KOKOMO, Ind. - Neighbors in Kokomo refuse to let crime worsen in their city. Just this week, Kokomo Police found more than a dozen guns , ammunition, drugs, counterfeit bills and allegedly stolen X Boxes in the home. Police say one of the guns was confirmed stolen out of Grant County.

Jack Dodd lives in Kokomo. His son is a police officer and he's a grandfather to four boys.

"I have two 15-year-old grandsons and you know, they are so vulnerable at that age, especially here in Kokomo," Dodd said. "I want to make sure they have a brighter future."

Dodd came to hear Rev. Charles Harrison speak Friday night during training for the future Kokomo Ten Point Coalition.

"I want to learn more," Dodd said. "I want to know what I can do to contribute."

Rev. Harrison explained the Ten Point model to the small but determined group at the training. He also shared the dos and don'ts of the effort. Some of the dos include calling 911 if shots are fired, or someone is shot, during a nightly patrol of the neighborhood. He also underscored the importance of engaging with neighbors.

"They have to understand what is safe, what is not safe," Harrison said. "What they can do, what they should not do because we want everybody to go home who goes out and does this for Ten Point."

The don'ts include carrying any weapons during the patrol, walking alone or walking down dark alleys. He said the group must be made up of three to five people.

"You may have one or two of the team of five that are engaging," Harrison said. "The other team members are keeping an eye on the surroundings and what's going on."

Harrison points to a successful first year for Fort Wayne Ten Point Coalition. He said they have successfully implemented the model in their city.

"All four areas went a year without a homicide and all four areas combined had a total of a 65% reduction in violent crimes," Harrison said. "That's assaults, that's non-fatal shootings, that's robberies."

Harrison also said homicides citywide decreased in Fort Wayne by 50% since 2018. Harrison said the Ten Point model can work, it just needs the buy-in from all leaders in the city.

"I believe it can help reduce violence anywhere and that includes Chicago, Baltimore and Detroit," Harrison said.

Harrison said based on information he's received from law enforcement in Kokomo, the city will develop two Ten Point teams to cover their neighborhoods.