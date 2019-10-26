× Concert rescheduled after Elton John falls ill

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — People planning on seeing the Elton John concert Saturday will have to wait a few months.

The Bankers Life Fieldhouse said the concert was rescheduled after Elton John fell ill.

The concert will now take place on March 26, 2020. The Bankers Life Fieldhouse said patrons should hold onto tickets for the originally scheduled date. Those tickets will be honored on the new date.

Fieldhouse representatives with Elton John a speedy recovery.