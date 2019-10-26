Brogdon’s 30 not enough to push Pacers past Cavaliers

Posted 11:07 pm, October 26, 2019, by

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 26: Malcolm Brogdon #7 of the Indiana Pacers celebrates after the Pacers scored during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 26, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Pacers 110-99. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Six Pacers scored in double figures, led by Malcolm Brogdon’s 30, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Cavaliers’ strength inside, as the Blue and Gold fell 110-99 in Cleveland Saturday night.

Tristan Thompson paced the Cavs with 25 points on 11-of-16 shooting while Kevin Love added 21 points. Each of Cleveland’s two primary big men had 13 rebounds, as the Cavs outrebounded the Pacers 44-36.

“(Cleveland) pretty much did whatever they wanted,” said coach Nate McMillain to the FOX Sports Indiana crew postgame. “We’re not stopping anyone. They dominated the paint once again.

“We dug ourselves a hole we couldn’t get out of.”

Indiana also struggled to stop the Pistons, their first opponent of the season, in the paint, allowing 32 points and 23 rebounds from Andre Drummond last Wednesday, and Detroit will be the Pacers next opponent, continuing a three-game road trip Monday night at 7:00 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.