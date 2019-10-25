× Tracking a soggy start to the weekend

We’re tracking a soggy start to the weekend. This could be the heaviest rain we’ll have seen since mid August. Those showers arrive by early Saturday morning. Those near and south of the I-70 corridor will likely see rain by 8 AM on Saturday. Moisture will spread north across central Indiana as we head into the afternoon. A few thunderstorms will be possible too. Rain eases into the evening but likely won’t clear the state until early Sunday morning.

Tropical Storm Olga, in the Gulf of Mexico, will zip north this weekend. It weakens as it makes landfall and the center of that low pressure system is projected to over central Indiana by Saturday night. While chances are very low, there may be enough spin in the atmosphere to trigger an isolated tornado warning. We will closely monitor this throughout the day tomorrow!

Mainly we’re just looking at rain, a few thunderstorms and very windy conditions. Rainfall totals range anywhere from near 1″, all the way up to 3″ of rainfall. Higher totals would likely occur under embedded thunderstorms. The axis of heaviest rainfall will likely pass over west central Indiana. Regardless of totals, it will be a soggy day for all of us.

Rain clears by early Sunday morning and we’re looking at a decent finish to the weekend. If you have Colts tailgating plans, keep them! Clouds will decrease into the afternoon and temperatures will be cool. So, take the jacket and enjoy the game!

Active weather returns mid next week as rain, wind and falling temperatures could impact your trick-or-treat plans. We’ll bring you more details as we get closer to Halloween.