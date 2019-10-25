Suspended priest charged with 3 felonies in sex abuse case involving minor
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis priest who was suspended earlier this year now faces three felony counts related to a sex abuse case involving a minor.
The Rev. David Marcotte is charged with child solicitation, vicarious sexual gratification and dissemination of matter harmful to minors, according to court records.
The Archdiocese of Indianapolis confirmed the charges against Marcotte, who was suspended in February 2019 after a report of sexual abuse involving a minor from 2016 came to light. The archdiocese said it notified authorities as well as the chair of the Archdiocesan Review Board.
The archdiocese said it has cooperated with the investigation regarding Marcotte. His suspension means he’s been prohibited from all public ministry as the legal process plays out.
According to court documents, Marcotte exposed himself during video chats with the alleged victim. They connected through Facetime, Instagram and Snapchat, leading to the exchange of inappropriate photos and videos, court documents said. Marcotte engaged in sexually explicit conduct during these interactions, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Marcotte was ordained in June 2014. He’s served in various capacities, most recently as chaplain at Roncalli High School and the University of Indianapolis. He has also provided sacramental assistance at Saints Francis and Clare Parish in Greenwood.
He previously served as an associate pastor at St. Malachy Parish in Brownsburg and administrator at St. Martin of Fours Parish in Martinsville, according to the archdiocese.
Here’s the archdiocese’s statement on the matter:
The Archdiocese of Indianapolis learned today that charges related to the sexual abuse of a minor have been filed in Hamilton County, Indiana against Fr. David J. Marcotte, a priest for the Archdiocese of Indianapolis.
Fr. Marcotte was suspended from ministry on February 12, 2019 after a report of sexual abuse involving a minor in 2016 was received by the archdiocese’s victim assistance coordinator. The Archdiocese immediately made a report to civil authorities and notified the chair of the Archdiocesan Review Board of the allegation.
The Archdiocese has cooperated with law enforcement throughout its investigation. Fr. Marcotte has been prohibited from all public ministry while the investigation and legal process is ongoing.
Fr. Marcotte was ordained on June 7, 2014. The complete list of his ministry assignments are as follows: 2014, associate pastor, SS. Francis and Clare Parish, Greenwood, and Catholic chaplain, University of Indianapolis; 2015, associate pastor, St. Malachy Parish, Brownsburg; 2016, administrator, St. Martin of Tours Parish, Martinsville; 2017, chaplain, Roncalli High School, Indianapolis, Catholic chaplain, University of Indianapolis, and sacramental assistance, SS. Francis and Clare Parish, Greenwood.
The Archdiocese of Indianapolis is committed to protecting children and vulnerable adults from sexual abuse and misconduct. If you are a victim of sexual abuse or misconduct by a person ministering on behalf of the Church, or if you know of anyone who has been a victim, please contact civil authorities and the Archdiocesan Victim Assistance Coordinator Carla Hill at 317-236-1548 or 800-382-9836, ext. 1548 or email her at carlahill@archindy.org.
Confidential reports can also be made on-line at www.archdioceseofindianapolis.ethicspoint.com or by calling 888-393-6810
Let us hold all victims of sexual abuse and misconduct and their families in prayer.