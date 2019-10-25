× Suspended priest charged with 3 felonies in sex abuse case involving minor

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis priest who was suspended earlier this year now faces three felony counts related to a sex abuse case involving a minor.

The Rev. David Marcotte is charged with child solicitation, vicarious sexual gratification and dissemination of matter harmful to minors, according to court records.

The Archdiocese of Indianapolis confirmed the charges against Marcotte, who was suspended in February 2019 after a report of sexual abuse involving a minor from 2016 came to light. The archdiocese said it notified authorities as well as the chair of the Archdiocesan Review Board.

The archdiocese said it has cooperated with the investigation regarding Marcotte. His suspension means he’s been prohibited from all public ministry as the legal process plays out.

According to court documents, Marcotte exposed himself during video chats with the alleged victim. They connected through Facetime, Instagram and Snapchat, leading to the exchange of inappropriate photos and videos, court documents said. Marcotte engaged in sexually explicit conduct during these interactions, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Marcotte was ordained in June 2014. He’s served in various capacities, most recently as chaplain at Roncalli High School and the University of Indianapolis. He has also provided sacramental assistance at Saints Francis and Clare Parish in Greenwood.

He previously served as an associate pastor at St. Malachy Parish in Brownsburg and administrator at St. Martin of Fours Parish in Martinsville, according to the archdiocese.

Here’s the archdiocese’s statement on the matter: