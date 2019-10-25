× Police conduct search related to case of missing baby Amiah Robertson

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Dive crews conducted a search Friday in connection with the disappearance of Amiah Robertson.

Baby Amiah was reported missing on March 16, 2019. The 8-month-old girl hasn’t been seen since then. Indianapolis Metropolitan police confirmed that detectives searched an area Friday associated with the investigation with help from the dive team from Indiana State Police.

The search was concentrated in the 3100 block of West McCarty, the same area police searched in March. IMPD said there was “no new investigative information to provide” on the case.

The girl’s mother said her ex-boyfriend planned to drop Amiah off with a babysitter at an address on Holmes Street, but the babysitter said Amiah was never there. IMPD determined on March 19 that she could be in danger. The family initially said the girl was last seen on March 14; police later said the last time anyone saw the little girl was March 9.

A Silver Alert was declared and later canceled. On March 23, police said the baby’s disappearance was being investigated as a homicide. There have been multiple searches associated with the case.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).