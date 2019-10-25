Person killed in stabbing on south side of Indianapolis

Posted 5:12 am, October 25, 2019, by , Updated at 05:26AM, October 25, 2019

Photo from stabbing scene on October 25, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating a deadly stabbing on the south side of Indianapolis.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to an apartment complex near Madison Avenue and East Southport Road around 2 a.m.

They found a person suffering from at least one stab wound at the scene. That person was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

We have a crew at the scene now, and we will update this story when more information is available.

