Person killed in stabbing on south side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating a deadly stabbing on the south side of Indianapolis.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to an apartment complex near Madison Avenue and East Southport Road around 2 a.m.

They found a person suffering from at least one stab wound at the scene. That person was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

We have a crew at the scene now, and we will update this story when more information is available.