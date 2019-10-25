× Pekin woman faces charges after deadly crash in Ripley County

VERSAILLES, Ind. — Indiana State Police (ISP) have arrested a Pekin woman for reckless driving after a fatal Ripley County crash in June.

Shannon M. Hubbard, 50, was arrested October 24 by ISP troopers and faces a charge of reckless homicide after an investigation, according to police.

Police said the crash happened on June 24, when a Kia Soul driven by Hubbard collided head-on with a Mitsubishi Mirage being driven by Henry M. Finney, 21, of Madison, on US 421 in southern Ripley County.

Finney died at a nearby hospital from his injuries, and Hubbard was injured.

Police said Hubbard had pulled out to pass another vehicle traveling southbound, when her vehicle collided with Finney’s vehicle traveling northbound.

Further evidence indicated that Hubbard was traveling approximately 79 miles per hour a few seconds prior to the collision.

Toxicology tests showed that Hubbard had THC in her system when the crash happened.

No drugs or alcohol were found in Finney’s system, according to police.

Police found Hubbard in Pekin, Indiana, where she was arrested and taken to the Washington County, Jail, pending her extradition back to Ripley County.