The Northside Social premieres fall menu items in this week’s Foodie Spotlight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Indianapolis is quickly becoming one of the hottest food cities in America. A destination for true foodies who are interested in everything from fine dining to food trucks. This column will put the spotlight on one of these local hot spots to help get the word out and share in the love of all things food.

Review by Dustin Heller (@eatindywatchindie on Instagram)

Fall is finally upon us and we know what that means for us Hoosiers: changing weather, changing leaves, and changing menus. Wait, what? That’s right, autumn ushers in a bounty of new and exciting foods and flavors to help us bear the colder temperatures. And, no, I’m not talking about pumpkin spice. The Northside Social, a favorite of the Foodie Spotlight, has a new menu for the fall season that is sure to warm your tummy and put a big smile on your face.

Located at 6525 North College Avenue, The Northside Social has been a staple on the north side of Broad Ripple Village for almost a decade now. The beautiful restaurant and bar is the perfect place for a nice evening out with family and friends, or an after-work drink. It is an elegant, yet casual place where everyone will feel right at home.

The food at The Northside Social pulls its inspiration comes from the cuisine of the Lowcountry (the cultural region along the South Carolina coast). It is bayou-inspired Cajun cuisine with a strong French influence. Translation: upscale Southern cookin’. The menu changes regularly in order to take advantage of the freshest ingredients of the season. That said, I had the opportunity to check out the new fall menu and it is a stunner. Here are four “can’t miss” dishes that won me over:

Salmon Tartine: Tartine is French for toast … not French toast, but the French word for toast. A tartine is actually more of an open-faced sandwich that is truly meant to showcase the delicious items featured on top. In the case of this delightful Salmon tartine, the bread portion is a grilled whole grain from Scholar’s Inn that is topped with house beet cured salmon, smoked salmon mousse, pickled baby beets, and radish -- an array of wonderful fall flavors in each and every bite. Even if you don’t love beets, please give this dish a try.

Pork Chop: I am a born and raised Hoosier, and one thing I’ve always taken pride in is our Indiana pork. Whether it be a chop or a tenderloin, the quality and taste are second to none. The Indiana bone-in chop used in this dish is a thing of beauty; it is tender and juicy and the perfect centerpiece for all of the goodness surrounding it. Get a load of this: apple butter glazed apples (could you get any more fall? – Chandler Bing), braised red cabbage, maple-mustard jus, and the kicker … a smoked German potato salad that will blow your mind. If all of that doesn’t pique your interest, you must not really care about food.

Fried Brussels Sprouts: The cool thing about the dishes at Northside Social is that they take basic items (such as Brussels Sprouts) and turn them into culinary sensations. I’m a Brussels Sprouts enthusiast and I can safely say that I’ve never had Brussels Sprouts like this before. The sprouts are seasoned with garam masala, an Indian spice mix that is packed with flavor, and then fried to a nice char. They are then plated with black eyed pea hummus, labneh (yogurt spread), and spicy cilantro verde. I challenge anyone to find me a better Brussels Sprouts dish in Indy.

House Made Ravioli: This one is almost unfair! Let’s start with the ravioli: it’s made fresh in-house – check; it’s stuffed with mouthwatering andouille sausage – check; it’s bathing in an irresistible sauce – check! I could stop there, but I won’t. The amazing sauce is a creole ragù that is loaded with chunks of crawfish, shrimp, and pulled chicken. This dish is a Cajun meat lover’s dream!