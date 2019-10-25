‘Laughing Matters’ fundraiser announces Martin Short as headliner

Posted 12:01 pm, October 25, 2019, by , Updated at 12:06PM, October 25, 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 07: Martin Short speaks onstage during the Third Annual Love Rocks NYC Benefit Concert for God's Love We Deliver on March 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for God’s Love we Deliver )

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Tony Award-winning actor and comedian Martin Short has been announced as the the headliner for the annual comedy fundraiser, “Laughing Matters”.

Cancer Support Community Central Indiana (CSC) is celebrating its 20th year of hosting “Laughing Matters”, with this year’s fundraiser being held Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre.

“For nearly two decades, Cancer Support Community has made the word ‘cancer’ a little less serious the night of our Laughing Matters event. It’s an evening to remember and celebrate all those impacted by this terrible disease but also as a reminder that sometimes, laughter is the best medicine,” said Cancer Support Community Central Indiana President & CEO Eric Richards.

Ticket prices start at $39.50 and will go on sale Friday, November 1 at 10 a.m. at CancerSupportIndy.org and Ticketmaster.com.

“Proceeds from ticket sales come directly to Cancer Support Community and allow us to serve thousands of women, men and children with direct services each year,” said Richards.

More about (CSC):

Cancer Support Community (CSC), servicing Central Indiana for the past 20 years, was founded as The Wellness Community-Central Indiana in 1995. Operating from the Paulsen Family Center, 5150 W. 71st St., Indianapolis, CSC is a member of a global organization that provides the highest quality social and emotional support for people impacted by cancer through a network of 50 licensed Affiliates, more than 120 satellite locations and vibrant online and telephone communities, touching more than one million people each year worldwide.

