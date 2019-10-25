× Heavy rain, windy conditions to impact the weekend

A couple spotty showers will be possible this Friday morning, but the chance for rain is going to stay low as we wrap the work week. Several dry hours are expected with mostly cloudy skies sticking around through the afternoon. Winds out of the north will also keep temperatures below average again with highs in the mid to upper 50s. The average high for the date is 62° in Indianapolis.

Weather looks great for those going to watch high school football games this evening. The rain gear will not be needed, but you may still want to grab a heavier jacket or sweater. Temperatures will fall into the mid-50s around kick-off and should drop into the upper 40s by the end of the game. More clouds will fill into the area overnight with lows in the mid-40s.

Big changes are on the way as a storm system travels over the Midwest. Saturday will be soggy for central Indiana as shower and embedded thunderstorms travel over Indiana. One to two inches of rain could potentially fall around the area with this system. Periods of heavy rain may even result in some locations receiving more than two inches by midday Sunday! A strong southerly wind will help temperatures rise back into the upper 50s Saturday afternoon.

The shower chances will begin to wind down Sunday morning as the low pressure system moves away from the state. Those tailgating for the Colts game on Sunday may have to dodge a couple showers. However, the actual forecast for the game is looking drier and mild with highs in the lower 60s.

We will open up the next work week on a dry note with seasonal temperatures. But there is another storm system that will arrive around Halloween, bringing a large temperature drop and additional rainfall to the state. For now, the forecast for trick-or-treating looks cool, wet and windy. Be sure to closely follow the Weather Authority in the upcoming days for any adjustments to the Halloween forecast!