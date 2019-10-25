× Grant County police investigate after body found burned in truck

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — Police are trying to figure out what happened leading up to a vehicle fire that claimed the life of one person.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Department said dispatchers received a call at 9:48 Friday morning about a vehicle fire on County Road 1125 South on Wheeling Pike. When fire crews arrived, they found a body in a Dodge truck that was burnt beyond recognition.

The department said deputies learned that there was a man seen in the area of the vehicle fire. He was in his mid to late 40s with a heavy build and a gray medium-length beard and gray receding hair. Police want to talk to him to find out what he might know about the incident.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Grant County Sheriff’s Department at 765-662-9836.