× Dozens of vehicles at mobile home park vandalized by bricks; owners questioning motive

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Dozens of vehicles were vandalized in the early morning hours at an Indianapolis trailer park and their owners are angry.

The crimes happened off South Lynhurst drive at Lantern Estates.

Cathy Denny woke up Friday morning to a brick thrown right through the glass of her car.

“From the way that the glass shattered; it’s on top of the car. it’s just kind of everywhere,” Denny said.

Denny isn’t alone; dozens of her neighbors’ vehicles were vandalized too.

Bobbie Eakins says she saw the suspected vehicle involved in the vandalism around 2:30 Friday morning.

Neighbors don’t know if they were specifically targeted or if it’s a Halloween prank by kids, but the mobile home park manager says this is the 3rd time in recent weeks vehicles have been vandalized.

“I am all for the month of October and trick-or-treating, but this isn’t any form of a trick that anyone wants to wake up to after working hard and working for the things that you have in life,” Denny said.

Denny doesn’t know how much the damage is going to cost, but it’s an extra bill she wasn’t expecting.

“It doesn’t matter how many hours I’m going to have to work to fix this; for what maybe 2 minutes of fun? The thrill of throwing brick through someone’s window?” Denny said.

If you see a suspicious vehicle or if you’re property is vandalized call police.