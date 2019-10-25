Columbus home ‘total loss’ after camper fire starts in driveway

Posted 1:47 pm, October 25, 2019

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus Fire Department (CFD) battled a blaze at a home in Columbus, Indiana early Friday morning which is being considered a total loss.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but a family has been displaced as a result.

According to CFD, firefighters responded around 12:48 a.m. to a report of an RV camper on fire next to a home on the 3800 block of Greenbriar Drive.

Officers with the Columbus Police Department were first on the scene, and found the camper fire had extended to the two-story house.

CFD said firefighters found heavy fire conditions throughout the home and structural collapse to part of the roof upon arrival.

Because of the rapid spreading fire and structural collapse, firefighters had to conduct the operations from outside the house.

The fire was marked under control after about an hour, according to CFD.

Homeowner John Stetter told CFD that he and his family were in the home at the time of the fire.

Stetter said he heard a popping sound coming from outside and found flames emitting from underneath the camper in the driveway and attempted to put it out.

His wife called 911 after he was unsuccessful, and the flames spread rapidly to the exterior wall of the house.

Stetter told CFP he was charging parts of the camper with an extension cord from the home, but investigators were unable to determine the exact cause of the fire.

CFD said the home is considered a total loss with a damage estimate of 250,000.

The Salvation Army and American Red Cross are providing disaster relief services.

