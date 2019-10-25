College student faces rape charges in sex assault at party

Posted 8:54 pm, October 25, 2019, by

File Image (Photo By Getty Images)

Authorities say a college student from New Jersey faces rape charges in the assault of a woman at a fraternity party off Purdue University’s campus.

NJ.com reports Friday that 18-year-old Richard Chan, of Jackson, was charged in the attack that police say he recorded on his cellphone.

The (Lafayette) Journal & Courier reports police say a drunken Chan followed the woman into a bathroom at a Sigma Tau Gamma party Oct. 19 and raped her.

The woman reported the assault. Chan was jailed but posted bond the following day.

Chan pleaded not guilty during his initial hearing. His trial is set for January.

Chan has been suspended from the Indiana university and is banned from campus. The fraternity, where he was a pledge, has also been suspended.

A message seeking comment was left with Chan’s attorney.

