2019 holiday movies getting an early start

It’s the most wonderful time of the year.

Yes, we know it’s not even Halloween yet, but the holiday movies have arrived.

Starting Friday night, you can kick back and get into the spirit with “Sweet Mountain Christmas,” starring Megan Hilty and Marcus Rosner, over on Lifetime and “A Merry Christmas Match,” starring Ashley Newbrough and Kyle Dean Massey, on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Hallmark alone is debuting 40 new holiday movies this year.

Here’s some of what you can watch over the next few months:

“Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses”

Weeks before Christmas, Abbey is hired to decorate the estate of businessman Nick. She must break down the wall between her and Nick, all while keeping the holiday spirit alive.

Starring Jill Wagner, Matthew Davis, and Donna Mills it airs October 26 on the Hallmark Channel.

“A Cinderella Story: A Christmas Wish”

Laura Marano and Gregg Sulkin star in this fairytale updated with a holiday twist.

It goes on sale on Blu-ray and DVD on October 29 and becomes available for streaming on Netflix on December 1.

“Christmas with a Prince: Becoming Royal”

This sequel to the original 2018 film finds Dr. Tasha and Prince Alec a year after they met and fell in love. A royal engagement happens, but it will take a Christmas miracle to make their wedding coming off without a hitch.

Starring Kaitlyn Leeb, Nick Hounslow, and Charles Shaughnessy it airs November 3 on UPtv.

“Klaus”

A young postman and a reclusive toymaker become unlikely friends in this animated Santa Claus origin story by the co-creator of “Despicable Me.”

It features the voices of Jason Schwartzman, Norm Macdonald, Rashida Jones and J.K. Simmons and starts streaming on Netflix November 15.

“Christmas Under the Stars”

Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser and Clarke Peters star in this film about Nick who takes a job in a tree lot after losing his high finance job right before Christmas.

There he meets Julie who is grappling with the recent death of her father.

It airs November 22 on the Hallmark Channel.

“Grounded for Christmas”

A winter storm grounds two pilots for Christmas and they end up spending the holiday together.

This film airs December 8 on Lifetime and stars Julianna Guill and Corey Sevier.

“When Calls the Heart Christmas”

The popular Hallmark series set in Hope Valley will have a special holiday film airing on Christmas day.

The usual cast including Erin Krakow Pascale Hutton and Jack Wagner star.