Wish For Our Heroes and Caliber Collision surprise veteran with car

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - A Hoosier veteran and her family won't have to worry about car problems anymore thanks to a surprise from Wish For Our Heroes and Caliber Collision.

Haley is an Army Reserve Officer who works full time. Her husband Brady, stays at home with their three kids. The two youngest are twins with special needs. They're a busy family who struggle with getting from place to place because the car they had kept breaking down on them. Brady even lost a part-time job because of it.

"When you have to worry about how I'm even going to get to work and how I'm going to get the kids to daycare and school, you can't really concentrate on much else." Said Holli Bennett with Wish For Our Heroes.

Wish For Our Heroes, heard about the family's needs and reached out to Caliber Collision to help the family get reliable transportation. The company responded in a big way and now the family has a newly refurbished car.

Wish For Our Heroes was also able to raise enough money to pay off the debt on the car that kept breaking down on the family. Caliber Collision also covered the first year costs of the license plates, sales tax and other miscellaneous costs.

