Seymour man arrested on child porn charges after cybertip prompts investigation

SEYMOUR, Ind. — A man has been arrested on child porn charges after police searched two Seymour homes, according to Indiana State Police.

The Indiana State Police-Crimes Against Children and Cyber Crimes Units arrested Dylan J. Hatfield Wednesday after an investigation.

The investigation began when ISP received a cybertip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children. The tip led detectives to search homes in the 10900 block of North County Road 525 East and the 800 block of South Pine Street, where Hatfield had lived.

Hatfield was incarcerated at the Jackson County Jail and faces 10 felony counts of possession of child pornography.

Those who believe they are aware of online child exploitation can report a cybertip through the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children.