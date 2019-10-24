Seymour man arrested on child porn charges after cybertip prompts investigation

Posted 11:26 am, October 24, 2019, by

Dylan J. Hatfield (Photo By Jackson County Jail)

SEYMOUR, Ind. — A man has been arrested on child porn charges after police searched two Seymour homes, according to Indiana State Police.

The Indiana State Police-Crimes Against Children and Cyber Crimes Units arrested Dylan J. Hatfield Wednesday after an investigation.

The investigation began when ISP received a cybertip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children. The tip led detectives to search homes in the 10900 block of North County Road 525 East and the 800 block of South Pine Street, where Hatfield had lived.

Hatfield was incarcerated at the Jackson County Jail and faces 10 felony counts of possession of child pornography.

Those who believe they are aware of online child exploitation can report a cybertip through the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.