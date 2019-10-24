× Purdue earns No. 22 ranking in initial Coaches Poll for 2019-20 season

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The reigning Big Ten Regular Season Champion Purdue Boilermakers open the new college basketball season ranked No. 22 in the country, according to the first USA Today / Coaches Top 25 poll.

The Gold and Black will play a challenging schedule, facing No. 1 Michigan State, No. 8 Maryland, No. 9 Virginia, and No. 16 Ohio State. It is also possible the Boilers will meet up with No. 25 Tennessee in November’s Emerald Coast Classic.

Purdue’s regular season begins on November 6, hosting Green Bay at Mackey Arena. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m.