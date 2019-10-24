Police work to catch vandals after 125 parking meters damaged in Bloomington

Posted 5:48 am, October 24, 2019
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Bloomington police officers are working to track down the person responsible for vandalizing 125 parking meters in the downtown area. A parking enforcement officer discovered the crime this morning.

Police say someone spray-painted the meters pink and green and filled the coin and card slots with expanding foam. They estimate it will cost around $5,000 to fix the damage.

"I got out of my car, and I walked around and there was spray foam insulation coming out of all the holes, and it was crazy," Allie McHaley said. McHaley works downtown. She discovered the mess this morning.

The parking meters impacted are located around the square and along nearby downtown streets. Replacement parts to fix the damage are on their way.

Until those get here, parking enforcement asks people to use the ParkMobile phone app to pay for parking. Officers said they will not ticket people who park at meters that do not use the parking app.

Anyone with information that could help police make an arrest in this case is asked to contact Detective Jon Muscato at (812)349-3326.

