× Ohio man with dementia who was attacked for taking too long to cross street dies

CINCINNATI, Ohio – An Ohio man with dementia has died six months after police say he sustained serious injuries in an unprovoked attack, FOX19 reports.

Steven Lewis, 67, passed away on Tuesday. He leaves behind a wife and family, including seven grandchildren, according to FOX19.

Police say 43-year-old Timothy Akemon, 47-year-old Tina Lay, and 40-year-old Daron Adams confronted Lewis in a parking lot in Cincinnati on April 1.

According to court records obtained by FOX19, they were mad Lewis crossed the street “at a slow rate” in front of their vehicle.

Akemon and Adams got out of the car and beat him, and then Lay drove them away.

Police arrested and charged all three in the attack.

Lay was sentenced to community control on obstructing official business. Both Akemon and Adams pleaded guilty to felony assault. They were sentenced to three years.

Lewis was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He was in and out of the hospital for the last few months before he succumbed to his injuries this week.

According to the coroner, his cause of death is still pending. If the coroner rules his death is related to the attack, Akemon, Lay, and Adams could face additional charges.