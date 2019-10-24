Man killed in Arcadia farming accident

Posted 7:42 am, October 24, 2019, by , Updated at 07:45AM, October 24, 2019

File image

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – An Arcadia man is dead after a farming accident on Wednesday evening.

Hamilton County deputies responded to the area of 274th Street and Ott Road in northern Arcadia around 7:30 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says a local farmer was harvesting a soybean field. He decelerated to turn a corner in the field when Anthony Etchison, 43, attempted to climb aboard the step ladder of the John Deere combine harvester.

While attempting to access the moving combine harvester in the dark and dusty field, Etchison fell and was unable to avoid being run over by the vehicle’s large tires.

Etchison was pronounced dead at the scene.

