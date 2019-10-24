Here are the lane and ramp closures for this weekend’s interstate work around Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Drivers should once again be on the alert for several road construction projects if they’re heading to Indianapolis this weekend.

The Indiana Department of Transportation said crews will continue projects to resurface roads and strengthen bridges as they work to extend the life of area interstates. Maintenance crews will work on barrier walls, repair guardrails, clear drains and fix lights.

Drivers will encounter at least five active work zones throughout the weekend. INDOT urges people to plan ahead and find an alternate route. Slow down for work zones and watch for slowed or stopped traffic.

Indiana State Police and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will patrol work zones and issue tickets to drivers for speeding and reckless or distracted driving.

Here’s a look at this weekend’s planned work:

Lane Restrictions

I-465 NB from 38th Street to 56th/Shadeland Ave. (East side)

One lane open

8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

I-465 WB from Allisonville Rd. to U.S. 31 (Meridian St.)

One lane open

8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

I-69 SB from 116th St. to I-465 interchange

Two lanes open

8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

I-465 WB from U.S. 31 (Meridian St.) to I-865

One lane open

8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

I-465 EB from 96th St. to Spring Mill Rd.

2 lanes closed

6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

I-465 SB from 96th St. to 86th St. (West side)

Right lane closed

6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

I-465 NB from 86th St. to 96th St. (West side)

Right lane closed

6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

I-865 EB & WB from 96th St. to I-65

1 lane in each direction

5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

I-65 SB from I-465 to 30th St.

One lane open

8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Sunday

I-65 NB from 30th St. to I-465

One lane open

8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Sunday

Ramp Closures

I-465 NB to Brookville Rd.

Open by 3 p.m. Saturday

NB/SB Pendleton Pike to I-465 NB

9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

NB/SB Allisonville Rd. to I-465 WB

9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

EB/WB 106th St. to I-69 SB

9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

EB/WB 96th St. to I-69 SB

9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

EB/WB 82nd St. to I-69 SB

9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

EB I-865 to I-465 SB

6 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday

EB I-865 TO I-465 EB

12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Outside Marion County

I-70 WB from West of S.R. 9 to Mt. Comfort Rd.