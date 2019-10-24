× Heavy rain is likely across central Indiana this weekend

We’ll have a mostly cloudy skies Friday, a few sprinkles are possible and we’ll have a high in the mis-50s So far this year we’ve only had 14 completely dry weekends a s opposed to 28 weekends with either rain or snow showers. As another cold front approaches the state, rain will develop Saturday morning. Saturday will be a very wet day with gusty winds. The combination of wind and rain will keep us cool with the daytime high in the 50s. Widespread rain will continue through the day and night. Heavy rain is likely through Sunday morning with some areas across the state receiving more than an 1-3 inches of rain. Although we have been very dry this fall, the onslaught of torrential rain will cause rivers and stream to rise quickly and flash flooding will begin Saturday night.

