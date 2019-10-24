× Few sprinkles possible late in the day; rain chances rise this weekend

Temperatures this Thursday morning were about 10 to 15 degrees warmer than early Wednesday. Lows around central Indiana fell to the upper 40s and lower 50s. The southerly winds overnight along with additional cloud cover prevented temperatures from dropping back into the 30s. A weak cold front will pass over the state today and the boundary will keep the clouds around through the afternoon. The winds will shift out of the northwest by midday and we could even see a couple spotty showers develop after 4 PM. Highs this afternoon will be seasonal and will climb back into the lower 60s.

Isolated shower chances will continue tonight and into early Friday morning. The low chance for rain will wind down by Friday afternoon as skies turn partly sunny. Temperatures should be slightly cooler compared due the northerly wind flow. Highs will only reach the upper 50s late Friday afternoon.

Another storm system is expected to move into the area on Saturday, which will bring widespread showers and at times heavy downpours to central Indiana. Most of the activity will occur Saturday afternoon and night. Around an inch of rain could fall from this system with the higher totals concentrated over southern Indiana. Windy conditions are also likely as the system travels over the state.

Prepare to have the rain gear on hand if you plan on tailgating for the Colts game on Sunday as the system departs from the area. Scattered showers will continue to impact central Indiana early Sunday morning with drier conditions building back in late in the day. Highs on Saturday and Sunday are going to rise near the 60° mark.