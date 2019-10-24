Columbus woman sent to hospital after crash involving farm tractor

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A Columbus woman has been hospitalized after a crash involving a farm tractor in Bartholomew County, according to Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers.

Around 8:40 a.m. Thursday, deputies were called to U.S. 31, north of 600 South, in regard to a crash.

Deputies arrived to find a 33-year-old Columbus woman who had suffered injuries during the crash. She was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital and her condition is not known at this time, according to BCSO.

Authorities say the driver of the farm tractor was not harmed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Sheriff Myers reminds drivers that fall is here, and there will likely be an increase in farm equipment on the roads. He also reminds farmers to “have all lighting and placards on your equipment as required by law, avoid traveling (if at all possible) during rush hour traffic and to wear high visibility or reflective clothing when working so as to be seen by motorists.”