Columbus woman sent to hospital after crash involving farm tractor

Posted 1:28 pm, October 24, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A Columbus woman has been hospitalized after a crash involving a farm tractor in Bartholomew County, according to Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers.

Around 8:40 a.m. Thursday, deputies were called to U.S. 31, north of 600 South, in regard to a crash.

Deputies arrived to find a 33-year-old Columbus woman who had suffered injuries during the crash. She was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital and her condition is not known at this time, according to BCSO.

Authorities say the driver of the farm tractor was not harmed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Sheriff Myers reminds drivers that fall is here, and there will likely be an increase in farm equipment on the roads. He also reminds farmers to “have all lighting and placards on your equipment as required by law, avoid traveling (if at all possible) during rush hour traffic and to wear high visibility or reflective clothing when working so as to be seen by motorists.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.