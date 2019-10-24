Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 37 ‘Colts vs Broncos Preview’ now available

October 24, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Colts have a chance to extend their lead in the AFC South by taking care of business Sunday against the Broncos.

Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins preview Indianapolis’ matchup against a Denver team that is once against stout on defense. Could this be another trap game, a la the Raiders?

The fellas also analyze the Colts’ upcoming schedule and throw around some trade ideas before next week’s deadline.

