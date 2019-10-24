6 months after new sketch released of Delphi murder suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DELPHI, Ind. - It's been 6 months since a shocking update in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German. Indiana State Police released a new sketch of their suspect in April. Since then, investigators said they have received roughly 3,000 additional tips.

"I really hoped we would have it wrapped up by July. I mean we all just hoped this is it this is the homestretch today is the day anytime now and it’s still coming," said Anna Williams, mother of Abby.

Anna said she was shocked when she heard about ISP's new direction in the case. In April, investigators also released video and an extended audio clip of that accused killer. Detectives believe they are looking for someone who lives in Delphi or used to live in the city.

"It seemed so far fetch but it has always gone back to this is closer to home than any of us ever cared for," she said.

State Police said they are getting the information they have been looking for. Detectives still need that one good tip to solve this case.

"We were hoping we would have this solved. We are still working to try to solve it. I can’t say we are discouraged but they are still working hard at it," said Sgt. Kim Riley with Indiana State Police.

Sgt. Riley said some tips have been about a car found abandoned near the trails on the day the girls went missing. On Thursday, he said he could not give us any details about what information investigators have on it.

Family is still confident police will find the person who killed their girls.

"Thanksgiving is coming and family will all get together again, and I would like to be thankful this is over and thank whoever it is that finally stepped up and did the right thing," said Anna.

Anyone with tips can call the tip line at 844-459-5786 or send an email to abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.