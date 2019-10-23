Support Indiana veterans with a night of laughs and live music

Posted 9:40 am, October 23, 2019, by , Updated at 09:47AM, October 23, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Join CBS4 this Veterans Day as we celebrate and support military families with a night of laughs and live music.

Indy Vet Fest includes performances by Hoosier stand-up comedian Jeff Bodart and Nashville recording artist Clayton Anderson, also an Indiana native.

Watch as three military men and women have their wishes granted by Wish 4 Our Heroes.

The event takes place Monday, Nov. 11 at the Old National Centre at the Murat.

Tickets can be purchased here, and all proceeds from the event support military families in need.  A very limited number of VIP meet-and-greet packages are also available.

All veterans will get in free with the purchase of one additional ticket.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and the VIP meet-and-greet lasts until 7 p.m.

Bodart takes the stage at 7:30 and Anderson is scheduled to perform at 8:30.

The show is family friendly, but all attendees should be 16 or older.

Beer, alcoholic drinks and non-alcoholic drinks will be available. Silent and live auction items will be up for grabs. Patriotic items and band merchandise will also be for sale.

We hope to see you there!

