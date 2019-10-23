Seasonal temperatures with sunshine this Wednesday

Posted 7:08 am, October 23, 2019, by

Pleasant weather has arrived this Wednesday! The clear skies over central Indiana this morning has helped temperatures drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s. The light southwesterly winds are also creating wind chills in the lower to mid-30s!

Kids will want to have a heavy coat waiting at the bus stop, but temperatures will improve as we head into the afternoon. Highs will climb into the mid-60s today. Wind speeds will pick up by midday and could gust up to 30 MPH. The strong southerly wind flow will help drive temperature to a more seasonal level this afternoon.

The Pacers have their first regular season home game this evening! Tip-off against the Detroit Pistons is at 7 PM and the weather should remain clear for the game as temperatures fall to the 50s. Breezy conditions will persist overnight with additional cloud cover. Lows will fall into the mid to upper 40s.

More clouds will fill into central Indiana on Thursday with skies turning partly sunny. The clouds will result in slightly cooler temperatures for Thursday. A weak cold front could trigger a couple spotty showers late Thursday into Friday morning.

Shower chances rise even more as we head into the weekend! Scattered showers will travel over the state, especially Saturday afternoon and evening. Rain chances will linger into Sunday morning, then should wind down during the second half of the day.

