× New program uses security cameras to help prevent crime in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis leaders want to improve police response and prevent crime from happening in the Circle City.

Today, Mayor Joe Hogsett and IMPD Chief Bryan Roach will launch B.Link that makes residents and businesses in Indy part of the solution to crime in the city.

B.Link stands for “Business Link.” It allows IMPD to have a list of cameras in certain locations that people already have installed on their property. IMPD can’t access the video remotely. Registering only allows them to know you have a camera and they can contact you if they think your footage will help their investigation.

How it works: If there is a crime in your neighborhood and you have your cameras registered with B.Link, IMPD can contact you to see if your security camera caught anything.

There are two options available for residents and businesses. Right now, the business option requires installation of new cameras and also a monthly monitoring fee. B.Link officials say they’re working on an option where businesses can link their already existing cameras.

The official announcement of B.Link is scheduled for Wednesday at 10 a.m. at IMPD’s Regional Operations Center.

For more information on B.Link, you can go here.