Man, woman dead after car plunges 4 stories from downtown Indianapolis parking garage

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two people died after a vehicle fell from a downtown Indianapolis parking garage Wednesday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, an adult male and an adult female were killed when the vehicle plunged from a fourth-floor parking garage.

First responders were called to the scene at Market Square Center Garage in the 200 block of East Market Street before 10 a.m.

Photos showed a large response from IFD as firefighters gathered around an upside-down vehicle in an alley. EMS and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department also responded.

"When we got here, we tried to extricate the victims," said Battalion Chief Rita Reith with IFD. "We did not find them to be viable. Once that was determined, it was being turned over to IMPD as a death investigation."

Reith said it was unclear what led to the deadly crash.

"This is a heavily walked area, this alleyway. Of course it was right before the lunch hour, so it wasn't quite populated as heavily as it could be," Reith said. "So, we're just very lucky that there was nobody down below. We did have some witnesses, but there was nobody down below that got injured."

Code Enforcement has been called to check the structural integrity of the parking garage. Reith said it appeared the parking garage was stable aside from the area the vehicle went through.