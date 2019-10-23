IMS announces Luke Bryan as headliner of Firestone Legends Day Concert

Posted 4:43 pm, October 23, 2019, by , Updated at 04:45PM, October 23, 2019

LAS VEGAS - APRIL 7: Luke Bryan attends the 54TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS, to broadcast LIVE from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, April 7, 2019 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Country superstar Luke Bryan has been announced by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) as the headliner for next year’s Firestone Legends Day Concert.

“The Firestone Legends Day Concert continues to attract the top names in country music every year, and 2020 will be no exception with Luke Bryan headlining the show,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said.

According to IMS, Bryan’s show will be held Saturday, May 23, which is the day before the 104th Indianapolis 500.

Boles  added, “Luke’s high-octane performances will charge up our fans for Race Weekend, and we know they’ll sing along with hit after hit. This show will be a perfect match for ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.'”

IMS said this will be Bryan’s second show at IMS, with his first being a decade ago when he performed as a rising young talent in the Pagoda Plaza on Brickyard 400 weekend in 2010.

Bryan has since emerged as one of the biggest stars in country music.

The Firestone Legends Day Concert is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. on the Firestone Stage inside Turn 4 of the IMS oval.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 1 at 10 am. at IMS.com/LegendsDay or by calling 800-822-INDY.

IMS has provided additional information about ticket sales:

General admission tickets start at just $35. A limited number of concert pit tickets are available starting at $75. For the first time in 2020, a limited number of tickets in a new temporary grandstand are available starting at $115, including concert pit access. A very limited supply of exclusive VIP platform tickets also is available for $250, including pit access, snacks, two complimentary drinks and dedicated bars. Ticket prices will increase as the concert draws closer, so fans are encouraged to buy now.

