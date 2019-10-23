× IMS announces Luke Bryan as headliner of Firestone Legends Day Concert

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Country superstar Luke Bryan has been announced by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) as the headliner for next year’s Firestone Legends Day Concert.

“The Firestone Legends Day Concert continues to attract the top names in country music every year, and 2020 will be no exception with Luke Bryan headlining the show,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said.

According to IMS, Bryan’s show will be held Saturday, May 23, which is the day before the 104th Indianapolis 500.

Boles added, “Luke’s high-octane performances will charge up our fans for Race Weekend, and we know they’ll sing along with hit after hit. This show will be a perfect match for ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.'”

IMS said this will be Bryan’s second show at IMS, with his first being a decade ago when he performed as a rising young talent in the Pagoda Plaza on Brickyard 400 weekend in 2010.

Bryan has since emerged as one of the biggest stars in country music.

The Firestone Legends Day Concert is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. on the Firestone Stage inside Turn 4 of the IMS oval.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 1 at 10 am. at IMS.com/LegendsDay or by calling 800-822-INDY.

IMS has provided additional information about ticket sales: