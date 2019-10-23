× Colts’ Jacoby Brissett named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Jacoby Brissett’s career day got the attention of the entire NFL.

The Colts quarterback was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Houston Texans Sunday. It’s the first time he’s earned the honor in his career.

Brissett finished with 326 yards passing and four touchdowns—both career highs—as the Colts beat Houston at Lucas Oil Stadium to take the AFC South lead. He completed 26 of 39 pass attempts without throwing an interception. His 126.7 passer rating was also a career high.

Brissett is the second Colts player to earn AFC Player of the Week honors this season. Justin Houston was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5.