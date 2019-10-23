Bank of America invests in Indianapolis communities

Posted 11:43 am, October 23, 2019, by
Data pix.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Making Indy's near west side strong again means helping its residents.

According to Indy Vitals, there are approximately 17,000 people living in the area with a median income of just $28,000.

Christamore House is one of two organizations which received a $200,000 neighborhood builders grant from Bank of America.

The not-for-profit has served the community for more than 100 years, and now they'll be able to do more.

The Westside Community Development Corporation is also getting $200,000 to continue its mission to help Hoosiers with affordable housing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.