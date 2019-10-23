Bank of America invests in Indianapolis communities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Making Indy's near west side strong again means helping its residents.

According to Indy Vitals, there are approximately 17,000 people living in the area with a median income of just $28,000.

Christamore House is one of two organizations which received a $200,000 neighborhood builders grant from Bank of America.

The not-for-profit has served the community for more than 100 years, and now they'll be able to do more.

The Westside Community Development Corporation is also getting $200,000 to continue its mission to help Hoosiers with affordable housing.