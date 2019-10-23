A few sprinkles Thursday and more rain this weekend for central Indiana

Posted 4:08 pm, October 23, 2019, by , Updated at 04:13PM, October 23, 2019

So far this has been a wet week with an inch of rain falling on Monday. We are still well below average on rainfall for the season and more rain is on the way. Our next cold front will bring a few showers Wednesday night through Thursday. Behind the front we’ll have a dry cool Friday with a high in the 50s.

As another cold front approaches the state, rain will develop Saturday morning. Saturday will be a very wet day with gusty winds. The combination of wind and rain will keep us cool with the daytime high in the 50s. Widespread rain will continue through the day and night. Heavy rain is likely through Sunday morning with some areas across the state receiving more than an inch of rain.

We have been dry for the past 2 months.

Most of the state is abnormally dry.

Highs will be in 60s Thursday.

We’ll have a chance for a few sprinkles Thursday.

More rain will develop Saturday morning.

Heavy rain will move in Saturday afternoon.

Heavy rain will continue through Saturday evening.

Rain will begin to taper off Saturday night.

Rain will continue into Sunday morning before ending.

Up to an inch of rain is likely this weekend.

