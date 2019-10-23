× A few sprinkles Thursday and more rain this weekend for central Indiana

So far this has been a wet week with an inch of rain falling on Monday. We are still well below average on rainfall for the season and more rain is on the way. Our next cold front will bring a few showers Wednesday night through Thursday. Behind the front we’ll have a dry cool Friday with a high in the 50s.

As another cold front approaches the state, rain will develop Saturday morning. Saturday will be a very wet day with gusty winds. The combination of wind and rain will keep us cool with the daytime high in the 50s. Widespread rain will continue through the day and night. Heavy rain is likely through Sunday morning with some areas across the state receiving more than an inch of rain.

