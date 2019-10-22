Pros and cons of buying a home

Posted 9:32 am, October 22, 2019, by
Data pix.

It's the biggest purchase most of us will make in our lives and it can be one of the hardest ones to make. Mike Reeves of Strategic Wealth Designers joins us to discuss the pros and cons of buying a house. Mike what's the first thing to consider here?

https://swdgroup.com/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.