More chances for rain across central Indiana later this week

After a dry start to the month we’ll have more chances for rain this week. Sunshine will return for Wednesday with highs in the 60s. We’ll have gusty winds 20 to 30 miles per hour in the afternoon. Our next cold front will bring a few showers Wednesday night through Thursday. Behind the front we’ll have highs in the 50s Friday and Saturday. Another cold front will move across the state and bring a chance for rain Saturday night through Sunday. With the weather systems moving through temperatures will stay cool. We’ll have seasonal average highs near 60 and low temperatures near 40 through the weekend.

We have had four wet days this month.

Monday was the wettest day in two months.

Fall is off to a dry start.

We still need more rain.

Lows will be in the 30s overnight.

Highs will be near 60 Wednesday.

We’ll have a chance for showers Thursday.

Temperatures are forecast to be below average in November.

Precipitation is forecast to be below average in November.