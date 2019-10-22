UPDATE: IPS school bus with 26 students crashed into pawn shop on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Over two dozen Arsenal Tech students were on an Indianapolis Public Schools school bus when it collided with another car and crashed into a pawn shop on the east side of Indianapolis.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the crash at the intersection of East 16th Street and North Emerson Avenue around 6:50 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a school bus inside a Cash America Pawn building. There were 26 students on the bus, plus a driver and an adult monitor. No one was injured.

IMPD says one vehicle was heading eastbound on 16th Street and the other vehicle was traveling westbound when they both turned onto southbound Emerson Avenue, and they collided.

There was one man inside the car, and he wasn’t injured.

Accident Investigators are at the scene. No foul play is suspected at this time.