Indiana’s Attorrney General files suit agains opidoid distributors for violating Indiana law

Posted 3:48 pm, October 22, 2019, by , Updated at 03:49PM, October 22, 2019

File Image (Photo By Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana’s Attorney General is looking to hold three drug distributors responsible after the allegedly violated Indiana law.

Attorney General Curtis Hill filed suit against AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp., Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp. after the office says they:

  1. Designed flawed systems that failed to adequately identify, report and prevent the shipment of suspicious orders for opioids
  2. failed to adhere to the terms of their own anti-diversion programs for opioids
  3. Unfairly and deceptively marketed prescription opioids

In the complaint, the Attorney General’s Office alleges that the companies distributed quantities of prescription opioids that they knew, or reasonably should have known, exceeded legitimate medical and scientific needs.

“Distributors play a crucial role in the drug supply chain,” Attorney General Hill said. “In Indiana, these distributors failed to meet their legal obligations, and the results have been devastating.”

The lawsuit seeks civil penalties, injunctive relief, removal of ill-gotten gains and other appropriate relief. You can read the complaint here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.