Indiana leaders want to help fight the opioid crisis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The opioid crisis continues to grow in the United States, and now Indiana is doing what they can to fight it.

Today, state leaders, including Senator Jim Merritt, will present grants to hospitals and treatment centers to help families and victims that have been impacted by the crisis.

The grant money is divided between hospitals and treatment centers and used to either create recovery programs or improve ones that are already in place.

The idea is to help the thousands of Hoosiers who are addicted to opioids and struggling with addiction. Supporters of the grant believe it’s not enough to treat just the person, but that we, as a community, need to help treat the entire system.

The grant money is funded through money set aside for the Governor’s Next Level Recovery Initiative. It provides resources for addicts but also family members, prescribers, first responders and community leaders.

This announcement comes as four big drug companies agreed to a $260 million dollar settlement in Ohio. That money will be paid to some of the people who have been affected by the opioid crisis in the Midwest.

The announcement on who will receive the grant money in Indiana will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 22 at Community Hospital East.