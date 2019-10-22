Gun holsters recalled due to possible injury hazard

More than 3,000 gun holsters are being recalled due to an injury hazard.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Blackhawk  T-Series L2C gun holsters. The holsters are being recalled because its design can change the position of the safety switch on the firearm without the user’s knowledge.

This design flaw can cause the gun to fire unexpectedly if the trigger is pulled, posing an injury hazard to the user and bystander.

The recalled holster is designed to be used with a Sig Sauer P320/P250 and is clipped to the user’s belt. It has 2101213 A printed on the outside of the holster.

So far, the CPSC said no injuries have been reported. Anyone with the recalled product should stop using it and contact Blackhawk for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can contact Blackhawk at 888-334-7547 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at https://www.blackhawk.com and click on the recall tab located at the top of the page for more information.

