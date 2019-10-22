× Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 27 – Men’s Basketball Coach Matt Painter

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue Men’s Basketball regular season opener is just two weeks away when they tip-off against Green Bay on November 5th.

Coach Matt Painter is heading into his 15th season as head coach for the Boilers, and is coming off a memorable run in last season’s NCAA Tournament that saw Purdue get within a fluke play against eventual champion Virginia, of making it to the Final 4.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, CBS4’s Adam Bartels sits down with Coach Painter to reflect on last year’s run, plus look ahead to this season, as once again, Purdue will be looking for a new identity with Carsen Edwards, Ryan Cline, and Grady Eifert no longer playing. We talk about player development, young/new players finding their roles, team chemistry, and a whole lot more.

