Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 27 – Men’s Basketball Coach Matt Painter

Posted 6:47 pm, October 22, 2019, by

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue Men’s Basketball regular season opener is just two weeks away when they tip-off against Green Bay on November 5th.

Coach Matt Painter is heading into his 15th season as head coach for the Boilers, and is coming off a memorable run in last season’s NCAA Tournament that saw Purdue get within a fluke play against eventual champion Virginia, of making it to the Final 4.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, CBS4’s Adam Bartels sits down with Coach Painter to reflect on last year’s run, plus look ahead to this season, as once again, Purdue will be looking for a new identity with Carsen Edwards, Ryan Cline, and Grady Eifert no longer playing.  We talk about player development,  young/new players finding their roles, team chemistry,  and a whole lot more.

Follow the Full Steam Ahead podcast on Twitter, @fullsteampod , and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your phone or tablet.

You can also listen to, subscribe, like,  and/or comment on the podcasts on the following platforms

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.