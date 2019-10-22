Former President Jimmy Carter hospitalized with pelvic fracture after falling at home

Posted 7:44 am, October 22, 2019, by , Updated at 08:15AM, October 22, 2019

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 30: Former president Jimmy Carter prior to the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Jimmy Carter is in the hospital again after falling and fracturing his pelvis Monday evening at his home in Plains, Georgia.

Carter Center spokeswoman Deanne Congileo described the fracture as minor. Her statement said the 95-year-old is in good spirits at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center and is looking forward to recovering at home.

This is the third time Carter has fallen in recent months. He first fell in the spring and required hip replacement surgery. Carter fell again this month and despite receiving 14 stitches, traveled the next day to Nashville, Tennessee to rally volunteers and help build a Habitat for Humanity home.

Carter is the oldest living former president in U.S. history. He and 92-year-old Rosalynn recently became the longest married first couple, surpassing George and Barbara Bush, with more than 73 years of marriage.

