Dispose of unwanted medications no questions asked at drug take-back day

Those who are wanting to get rid of pills, cough syrup and other unwanted medications that have been piling up around their home have a great opportunity to do so this weekend during National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

Keeping expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs in your house can be unsafe, as they might end up in the wrong hands. Flushing drugs down the sink or toilet is potentially very harmful to water treatment facilities.

Residents can properly dispose of prescription drugs with no questions asked this Saturday at any Indiana State Police Post (except the Toll Road) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

New or used needles will not be accepted. The take-back is intended for pills or liquid medications only.

Click here to find the state police post closest to you.