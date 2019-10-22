× Colts’ safety Malik Hooker: ‘I’m full go’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Malik Hooker’s wait is about to end.

The veteran safety announced Tuesday he’ll be back in the lineup Sunday when the Indianapolis Colts take on the Denver Broncos at Lucas Oil Stadium. He’s missed the last three games after undergoing a procedure on his right knee.

Hooker has been in rehab mode after damaging the meniscus in the knee in week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons.

“I’m good this week. I’m cleared to play this week,’’ he said. “I’m full go.’’

Hooker added he was very close to returning against Houston. He didn’t practice last Wednesday, but was limited Thursday and a full participant Friday.

“I was over 90%, but we’re strong on the backend,’’ he said. “It’s still early in the season. There’s no point in trying to go out there and risking a setback, especially how early I was in the process.’’

The initial prognosis had Hooker missing 4-6 weeks. It helped that the Colts had their bye week following the win at Kansas City.

“I’d have played last week if they would have allowed me to,’’ he said. “They were just being smart, cautious.

“It’s a long season. Still got 10 more games.’’

In Hooker’s absence, George Odom and rookie Khari Willis have helped fill the void.

